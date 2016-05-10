FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria ceasefire
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 10, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It was stressed that during the planned meeting of the International Syria Support Group, the primary focus should be ... the fight against Islamic State and al-Nusra and stopping their supply channels from abroad,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.