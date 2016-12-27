FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says would consider letting Russia use its Hamadan air base again - RIA
December 27, 2016 / 2:54 PM / 8 months ago

Iran says would consider letting Russia use its Hamadan air base again - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said in an interview with Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT that Tehran would consider letting Russia use its Hamadan air base again if Moscow asked, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia launched air strikes against Syrian militants from the Iranian air base in August before the arrangement ceased amid tensions between Moscow and Tehran over how Russia had publicised its use of the facility. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

