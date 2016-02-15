Russia: Better Iran-Saudi Arabia ties would help oil prices - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia wants to see improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia at a time when joint action is needed to influence global oil prices, the RIA news agency on Monday quoted Zamir Kabulov, a senior official at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, as saying.

“We all need stability on the oil market and a return to normal (crude) prices,” RIA quoted Kabulov as saying. “And these are the key nations, especially Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is striving to return to the oil market, anticipating the removal of sanctions,” Kabulov said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)