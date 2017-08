MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that long-range Russian bombers based in Iran had struck a number of targets inside Syria.

Russia's state-backed Rossiya 24 channel reported earlier on Tuesday that the Kremlin had deployed Tupolev-22 bombers at an air base near the Iranian city of Hamadan to carry out air strikes against militants in Syria. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)