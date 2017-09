MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei agreed on Monday that global powers should not impose their political will on Syria, the Interfax news agency said, citing a Kremlin spokesman.

Putin met Khamenei on the sidelines of a Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)