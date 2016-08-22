Russia's use of Iranian air base will depend on situation in Syria

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Further use of the Iranian air base near the city of Hamadan by Russian air forces for strikes in Syria will depend on the situation in Syria, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Monday.

Russia stopped using the base for strikes in Syria, Iran's foreign ministry announced earlier on Monday, bringing an abrupt halt to an unprecedented deployment that was criticised both by the White House and some Iranian lawmakers.