MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it would consider any request from the Iraqi government to conduct air strikes against Islamic State inside Iraq, but said it had not yet received such an appeal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

It cited the foreign ministry as saying it would evaluate the “political and military” logic of such a move if a request was forthcoming. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew osborn)