Russia says some "players" trying to derail Syria peace talks - agencies

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Some “players” are trying to derail Syria’s peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Tuesday.

“There are some players - on the outside - who cherish the dream of overthrowing the (Syrian) regime by force, try everything possible, including derailing the Geneva talks,” TASS cited Lavrov as saying at a news conference after meeting French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault in Moscow.

“I believe that France, and the United States, categorically do not agree with such attempts,” Lavrov said. The Syria talks looked doomed on Tuesday after air strikes killed around 40 people in a vegetable market in rebel territory, with the opposition saying a truce was finished and it would keep away from negotiations indefinitely.