Russia says has special forces unit in Syria - Interfax

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia has a special forces unit in Syria that carries out reconnaissance and “other special tasks,” Interfax news agency cited a senior Russian military officer as saying on Wednesday.

“I will not hide the fact that on the territory of Syria there is a division of our special operations forces,” Interfax cited Alexander Dvornikov, a commander of the Russian contingent in Syria, as saying.

“They perform supplementary reconnaissance on targets for Russian air strikes, they are engaged in guiding aircraft to targets in remote areas and perform other special tasks.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)