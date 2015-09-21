FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli, Russia to coordinate military action on Syria - Netanyahu
September 21, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Israeli, Russia to coordinate military action on Syria - Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Israel and Russia will coordinate their military actions over Syria to avoid accidentally trading fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“My objective was to prevent misunderstandings between IDF (Israel Defence Force) units and Russian forces,” Netanyahu told Israeli reporters, adding that he and Putin “agreed on a mechanism to prevent such misunderstandings”. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

