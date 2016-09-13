FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia urges U.S.-led coalition to strike renamed Nusra Front as "terrorists"
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 13, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Russia urges U.S.-led coalition to strike renamed Nusra Front as "terrorists"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged the U.S.-led coalition to continue viewing the Nusra Front, now renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham, as a terrorist organisation and to carry out strikes on its positions.

"I have a very demanding task now - not to let this list (of terrorist organisations) be reduced," Lavrov told a news conference.

"I have no reason not to trust (U.S. Secretary of State) John Kerry, but what we see on the ground (in Syria) is that the coalition is very reluctant to strike the positions of the Nusra Front."

Lavrov also said he would demand that the Russia-U.S. agreement on cessation of hostilities in Syria, reached on Sept. 9, be published in full. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.