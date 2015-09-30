Kremlin says use of Russian force in Syria would be to help Assad, fight terrorism

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s main military goal in Syria is to combat terrorism and support the forces of President Bashar al-Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“The main objective is the fight against terrorism and supporting the legitimate authorities in Syria in the fight against terrorism and extremism,” Peskov said, when asked whether Russia could guarantee that it would confine any air strikes to Islamic State militants. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)