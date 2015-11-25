FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Downed Russian pilot picked up by Syrian army - envoy
November 25, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Downed Russian pilot picked up by Syrian army - envoy

A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

PARIS (Reuters) - One of the two Russian pilots who ejected from a jet shot down by Turkey on Tuesday has been picked up by the Syrian army and is being taken to Russia’s base there, Russia’s ambassador to France said on Wednesday.

“One on board was wounded when he parachuted down and killed in a savage way on the ground by the jihadists in the area and the other managed to escape and, according to the latest information, has been picked up by the Syrian army and should be going back to the Russian airforce base,” ambassador Alexandre Orlov told Europe 1 radio.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by David Clarke; editing by Andrew Callus

