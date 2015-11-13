Putin says Russia has struck Syria targets identified by Free Syrian Army

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Russian air force had struck some targets in Syria identified by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), proving it was not bombing the moderate opposition, the Interfax news agency reported.

The United States and the FSA itself have both accused the Kremlin of bombing FSA targets, while largely sparing Islamic State targets. Russia says it is careful to only target what it deems to be bona fide terrorist groups in Syria.

“We are ready to take into account any reliable information on the location of terrorist groups. We have even worked together with the Free Syrian Army,” Putin told Interfax and the Turkish Anadolu news agency in an interview.

“The Russian air force has conducted several strikes on targets identified by the FSA. We excluded areas, which had been indicated by FSA commanders as being under their control. This fact proves once again that we are not bombing the so-called moderate opposition or the civilian population.”

Putin, speaking ahead of a meeting of the G20 in Turkey, also said Russia had all the necessary financial and technical means to continue its air campaign in Syria for as long as the Syrian army needed Russia’s support.

He also reiterated Russia’s long-standing position that it will not discuss the political future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with him as it is a matter for the Syrian people. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)