CORRECTED-Russia says flew 85 sorties, hit 277 targets in Syria in last 48 hours - Interfax
November 11, 2015 / 12:17 PM / in 2 years

CORRECTED-Russia says flew 85 sorties, hit 277 targets in Syria in last 48 hours - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of sorties in headline and in lead to 277 from 227)

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 85 sorties and hit 277 terrorist targets in Syria in the last two days, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The agency also cited the ministry as saying that the Russian air force helped the Syrian army to break the siege of the Kweires military airport in Aleppo province. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

