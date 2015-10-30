Russia says destroyed over 1,600 targets in Syria since strikes started - Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its air force has destroyed more than 1,600 terrorist targets in Syria in the month since strikes started, Interfax news agency reported citing a senior defence official.

Andrei Kartapolov, a general with Russia’s armed forces, said that Russia carried out 1,391 sorties since launching its operations in Syria, which destroyed 1,623 targets, including 249 control points and communication centres as well as 51 training camps. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)