a year ago
Russia: Syrian army ready to withdraw from Castello Road
#Industrials
September 16, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Russia: Syrian army ready to withdraw from Castello Road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian officers monitoring a ceasefire near the city of Aleppo confirmed the Syrian army was ready to withdraw from positions along the Castello Road if it was synchronized with opposition forces, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"Thus, there is de facto just one side in Aleppo which is ready to lead negotiations, observe the ceasefire and pull back troops from the U.N. humanitarian aid passage - this is the Syrian government army," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the United States had failed to prove it had control over moderate opposition fighters, and it remained unclear if these forces would abide by the ceasefire.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
