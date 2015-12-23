FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian defence ministry says Amnesty report on Syria biased, ungrounded
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 23, 2015 / 3:18 PM / in 2 years

Russian defence ministry says Amnesty report on Syria biased, ungrounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A report by human rights watchdog Amnesty International that said Russia’s bombing of Syria may amount to a war crime because of the number of civilians the strikes have killed is biased and contains ungrounded claims, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry has studied the report, which contains “trite cliches” and “fake information”, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.

He also rejected accusations by human rights bodies that Russia was using cluster bombs in Syria. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.