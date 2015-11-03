FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Foreign Ministry says no change in view on Syria's Assad - agencies
November 3, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Foreign Ministry says no change in view on Syria's Assad - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry has not changed its view on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - his fate should be decided by Syrian people, Russian agencies quoted ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Russia’s position on resolving the Syrian (crisis) has not changed,” she was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, when asked if keeping Assad in power was a matter of principal for Russia, Zakharova said: “Absolutely not, we never said that.” (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)

