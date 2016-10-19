Russia's Putin says need to quicken work on new Syrian constitution

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during talks on Wednesday with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Moscow proposed to speed up adoption of a new constitution in Syria to facilitate future elections.

He also said that Russia was ready to extend a pause in air strikes in Syria after Russian and Syrian government air forces took a break in hitting targets on Tuesday in the city of Aleppo. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)