10 months ago
Russia's Putin says need to quicken work on new Syrian constitution
October 19, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin says need to quicken work on new Syrian constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during talks on Wednesday with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Moscow proposed to speed up adoption of a new constitution in Syria to facilitate future elections.

He also said that Russia was ready to extend a pause in air strikes in Syria after Russian and Syrian government air forces took a break in hitting targets on Tuesday in the city of Aleppo. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

