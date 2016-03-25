FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian warplanes flew 41 sorties to support Syrian offensive near Palmyra
March 25, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russian warplanes flew 41 sorties to support Syrian offensive near Palmyra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Combines stories)

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russian warplanes carried out 41 sorties in Syria between Tuesday and Thursday in support of a Syrian army offensive near Palmyra and destroyed 146 targets, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

The ministry added in separate comments that it had registered seven ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours in the Syrian province of Latakia but said the cessation of hostilities was holding “in general” in Syria.

A ceasefire backed by the United States and Russia covers most of Syria but not areas held by Islamic State. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by John Stonestreet and Mark Potter)

