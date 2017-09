MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday it had registered nine ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, it said there had been six violations in Aleppo province, one in Damascus, one in Latakia and one in Daraa.

It also said that Syria’s Idlib province was attacked from the territory of Turkey. Russian air forces did not made strikes on armed formations, the ministry added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)