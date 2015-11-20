FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: no discussions about ground operation in Syria
November 20, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Kremlin: no discussions about ground operation in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there are no discussions about a possible ground operation by the Russian military in Syria.

He was commenting on a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement earlier on Friday about “the next phases” in the military operation in Syria.

“There has been no discussion about a ground operation and there is still no discussion (about it),” Peskov told reporters. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

