MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force flew 141 sorties and hit 472 terrorist targets in Syria over the weekend, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Monday.

Russian jets hit targets in Syria’s Aleppo, Damascus, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Raqqa, Homs, and Deir ez-Zor provinces, the ministry said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)