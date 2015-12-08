FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says "seriously concerned" over reported strikes by U.S.-led coalition on Syrian govt army
December 8, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says "seriously concerned" over reported strikes by U.S.-led coalition on Syrian govt army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia is “seriously concerned” over reports that a coalition led by the United States made air strikes on Syrian government forces in the Deir ez-Zor area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added that it considered “a very serious factor of tensions” the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq near Mosul, calling it “illegal” and saying that the forces arrived there without the approval of the Iraqi government. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova)

