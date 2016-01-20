CORRECTED-Russia drops aid to Syria's besieged Deir al-Zor, continues strikes -agencies

(Corrects to show aid dropped since, not on, Jan. 15, amends spelling of town to conform to Reuters transcription from Arabic)

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force has dropped 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the besieged Syrian town of Deir al-Zor since Jan. 15 and is continuing humanitarian operations in the region, TASS news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, Russian warplanes carried out 16 sorties in Syria, hitting a total of 57 “terrorist targets”, RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Due to bad weather the strikes were limited to Latakia and Deir al-Zor provinces “to avoid casualties among civilians”, the ministry said.