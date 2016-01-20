FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia drops aid to Syria's besieged Deir al-Zor, continues strikes -agencies
#Corrections News
January 20, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia drops aid to Syria's besieged Deir al-Zor, continues strikes -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show aid dropped since, not on, Jan. 15, amends spelling of town to conform to Reuters transcription from Arabic)

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force has dropped 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the besieged Syrian town of Deir al-Zor since Jan. 15 and is continuing humanitarian operations in the region, TASS news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, Russian warplanes carried out 16 sorties in Syria, hitting a total of 57 “terrorist targets”, RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Due to bad weather the strikes were limited to Latakia and Deir al-Zor provinces “to avoid casualties among civilians”, the ministry said.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
