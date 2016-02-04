FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin declines to name Russian military trainer killed in Syria
February 4, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin declines to name Russian military trainer killed in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday declined to name a Russian military trainer killed in Syria this week and said Russian servicemen were still not taking part in ground operations in Syria.

A Russian military adviser was killed in Syria on Feb. 1 in a mortar attack, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

“They (Russian military servicemen) are not taking part in ground operations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We are talking about advisers. This is linked to teaching Syrian colleagues to operate equipment which is being delivered to Syria under existing contracts.”

He said he could not give the name of the dead trainer.

Peskov said it was also “obvious” that it would be difficult to make headway in Syria peace talks once they restarted on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova/Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
