Kremlin rejects Merkel's criticism of Russia over Syria bombings
February 9, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin rejects Merkel's criticism of Russia over Syria bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - There is “no credible evidence” of civilian deaths as a result of Russian air strikes in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, reacting to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s criticism of Russia’s bombing campaign which she said was causing suffering among civilians.

Russia also considers it impossible to talk about any ways of improving ties with Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a teleconference with journalists.

He called “wrong and absurd” accusations by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Russia was engaged in an invasion of Syria, trying to set up a “boutique state” for its longtime ally President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

