Moscow rejects U.S. criticism Russian bombings behind Syria's humanitarian crisis
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 10, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Moscow rejects U.S. criticism Russian bombings behind Syria's humanitarian crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations that Russian bombing had caused a humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying it is the West that fuelled the problem.

Moscow views U.S. allegations that it uses unguided munitions in Syria as “totally unfounded”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing. She also rejected as unfounded criticism that Russian bombings in Syria were pushing refugees towards Europe.

Zakharova dismissed charges that Russia collapsed Syria talks as “an outright lie”. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

