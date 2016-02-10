Moscow rejects U.S. criticism Russian bombings behind Syria's humanitarian crisis

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations that Russian bombing had caused a humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying it is the West that fuelled the problem.

Moscow views U.S. allegations that it uses unguided munitions in Syria as “totally unfounded”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing. She also rejected as unfounded criticism that Russian bombings in Syria were pushing refugees towards Europe.

Zakharova dismissed charges that Russia collapsed Syria talks as “an outright lie”. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)