MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia hopes that agreements reached in Munich on the Syria crisis will be put into practice in the near future, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

“We hope the agreements reached will be reorganised into practical steps,” Lavrov said before a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Munich, RIA reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)