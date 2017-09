MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Western nations blaming Russia for air strikes on hospitals in Syria “have neither direct nor indirect evidence” to prove their allegations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In a separate remark aimed at Turkey which has strongly accused Russia of targeting Syria’s civilian population and hospitals, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “All this is a lie.” (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)