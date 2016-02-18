FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's UN envoy: Assad out of step with Moscow on Syria objectives
#Industrials
February 18, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's UN envoy: Assad out of step with Moscow on Syria objectives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should follow Moscow’s advice on resolving the Syrian crisis, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, was quoted as saying by Russia’s Kommersant newspaper on Thursday.

Churkin said comments by Assad that he wanted to restore control over the whole country were out of tune with Russia’s diplomatic efforts on the Syria crisis.

U.S. officials have softened their stance on the need for Assad to quit his post, Churkin said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

