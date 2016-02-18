Russia's UN envoy: Assad out of step with Moscow on Syria objectives

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should follow Moscow’s advice on resolving the Syrian crisis, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, was quoted as saying by Russia’s Kommersant newspaper on Thursday.

Churkin said comments by Assad that he wanted to restore control over the whole country were out of tune with Russia’s diplomatic efforts on the Syria crisis.

U.S. officials have softened their stance on the need for Assad to quit his post, Churkin said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)