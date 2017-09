MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin his government was ready to assist in implementing a ceasefire in Syria, the Interfax news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Putin and Assad stressed the importance of the “continued and uncompromising” fight against Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist groups, the agency reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)