#Industrials
February 29, 2016 / 9:31 AM / in 2 years

Kremlin on Syria ceasefire: process is underway but it is not easy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that “the process is underway” in Syria’s cessation of hostilities, although it was clear from the beginning that it would not be easy.

“The heads of state, the presidents of Russia and the United States, had from the very beginning stressed that the way to a holding ceasefire would not be easy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“But at the same time it is crucial that this (ceasefire) agreement was reached,” he said. “The process is underway.” (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

