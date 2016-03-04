Russian defence ministry says Turkey shells Kurds, aids rebels -agencies

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkey is shelling Kurdish units fighting against the Nusra Front in Syria, while columns of trucks with various cargo and weapons for rebels cross into Syria from Turkey daily, Russian news agencies quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.

A total of 41 ceasefire violations have been registered in Syria over the past two days, the ministry said.

It said that a ceasefire agreement had been signed with a local warlord of the rebel Jaish al-Islam group.