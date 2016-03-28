FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian air force to continue supporting Syrian army offensive - Kremlin
Hurricane Harvey
#Industrials
March 28, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Russian air force to continue supporting Syrian army offensive - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian ground forces did not take part in the Syrian army’s operation to drive Islamic State fighters out of the city of Palmyra, but the Russian air force did and it will continue assisting Syrian government troops, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“We are talking about air support by our planes. Our armed forces are not conducting any land operations there,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with reporters.

“After the withdrawal of part of our (military) contingent from Syria, air force units remaining at two bases - in Hmeymim and Tartous - will continue fighting terrorist groups ... and will continue supporting the Syrian’s army’s offensive.” (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
