April 19, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Syrian peace talks must continue, Kremlin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia unequivocally supports the continuation of Syrian peace talks in Geneva, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, commenting on the decision by the mainstream Syrian opposition to take a pause in the negotiations.

“We believe this (the peace talks) is a necessary condition,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists.

“The need to continue this dialogue and maintain the ceasefire regime was stressed yesterday during the telephone conversation between President Putin and President Obama.”

The Western-backed opposition High Negotiations Committee said in a letter to rebel fighters that government military advances meant a ceasefire was effectively over and it was calling a postponement in the talks. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
