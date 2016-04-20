FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin concerned by postponement of Syrian peace talks -agencies
April 20, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Kremlin concerned by postponement of Syrian peace talks -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was concerned by a postponement of Syrian peace talks in Geneva, Russian news agencies reported.

The main Syrian opposition group taking part in the negotiations with the Syrian government said on Tuesday that a truce on the ground had failed and it would keep out of talks indefinitely.

“The situation is not an easy one and of course it causes a certain degree of our concern,” RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
