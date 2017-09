YEREVAN, April 22 (Reuters) - A decision by Syrian opposition group the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) to leave peace talks on the conflict in Geneva is not a loss for anyone except for the HNC itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

