MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia holds enough forces at its Hmeymim air base in Syria to safeguard the ceasefire and assist Syrian government forces in fighting rebels from Islamic State and the Nusra Front, General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defence Ministry official, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

