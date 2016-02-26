Russia expects U.N. Security Council to back Syria ceasefire plan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects the U.N. Security Council to back a resolution endorsing the planned ‘cessation of hostilities’ in Syria, but nobody can give a 100 percent guarantee that the ceasefire plan will be implemented, Russia’s foreign minister said on Friday.

Sergei Lavrov also used a news briefing to call on the Unites States and its allies to avoid “ambiguity” about any “Plan B” for Syria and to give up any idea of conducting a land operation there.