MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan "hugely complex" on Tuesday when he was asked to comment on the Syrian opposition delegation's refusal to attend the meeting.

"We realised from the very beginning that these are hugely complex talks," he told reporters on a conference call.

