MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - The United States wanted to include positions held by Nusra Front militants in a truce in Syria’s Aleppo, but this was rejected as unacceptable, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

“This leads us to think that ... someone wants to use the Americans to stop al-Nusra being targeted by strikes,” Lavrov said.