MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed with Russia’s Security Council members ways of implementing a ceasefire plan on Syria reached between Russia and the United States, TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Putin and Security Council members also exchanged views on his telephone calls with the heads of Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)