MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian war planes flew 62 sorties in Syria over the past two days striking 187 targets, the Interfax news agency cited a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

The spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said the strikes were in Syria’s Homs, Aleppo, Raqqa and Hama provinces. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)