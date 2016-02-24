Russia says significantly decreased intensity of Syria bombings in past two days

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian warplanes have significantly decreased the intensity of their strikes in Syria over the past two days, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s aviation “has stopped striking those areas in Syria where local authorities and armed groups have already submitted or are submitting declarations of willingness for a ceasefire and to begin talks on reconciliation”, Konashenkov told a televised news briefing.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s heavy artillery has continued to shell Syrian settlements near the Turkish border, he said.

He said that Moscow was also awaiting a response from Washington, a day after it gave the U.S. military attache in Russia the details of a hotline established with the United States to help coordinate actions under a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan for Syria. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)