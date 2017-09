MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia sees Syria peace talks in Geneva resuming this month, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Lavrov said the right conditions had not yet been met for direct negotiations between the two sides due to the “whims” of the opposition High Negotiations Committee and other countries including Turkey. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)