Kremlin rejects Turkey's accusations Russia killed civilians in Syria

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin strongly rejected on Tuesday accusations by Turkey that Russia committed a war crime in Syria after missile attacks killed scores of people a day earlier, hitting several medical facilities and schools.

“We categorically do not accept such statements, the more so as every time those making these statements are unable to prove their unfounded accusations in any way,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)