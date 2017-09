MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry has spotted the movement of over 160 Nusra Front fighters from Turkey into Syria to reinforce “terrorists” around the city of Aleppo, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian coordination centre in Syria.

The Russian coordination centre said the group had crossed the border in the north of Idlib province. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)