MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said it intends to call a session of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss the Turkish government’s statements about a possible ground operation in Syria.

Russia plans to table a Security Council resolution demanding an end to actions that undermine Syria’s sovereignty, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement posted on the ministry’s Internet site. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)